Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully achieved an important milestone in the Gaganyaan project by successfully test-firing the Low Altitude Escape Motor of the Crew Escape System (CES). The testing took place at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. As per the ISRO, CES takes away the Crew module in case of eventuality and rescues the astronauts.

Check Tweet:

