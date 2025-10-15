Week seven in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is coming to nearing its completion as the playoffs for the competition near. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Telugu Titans challenge Bengal Warriorz in the first match at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on the mighty Puneri Paltan, where the kabaddi match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. In the third and final PKL 12 contest of today, Gujarat Giants will face Tamil Thalaivas at 9:30 PM. All PKL 2025 matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Guman Singh Stars As UP Yoddhas Crush U Mumba 40–24 To End Losing Streak in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

🔥 PKL Update! 🔥 All 'Fight for Playoffs' action will now be 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 from 7:00 PM onwards, starting 15th October! Don’t miss it! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mz3eFlHTwP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2025

