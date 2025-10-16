The race to the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues as the competition nears the knockouts. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Bengaluru Bulls challenge Patna Pirates in the first match at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Telugu Titans will take on the U Mumba, where the kabaddi match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. In the third and final PKL 12 contest of today, UP Yoddhas will face defending champs Haryana Steelers at 9:30 PM. All PKL 2025 matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Guman Singh Stars As UP Yoddhas Crush U Mumba 40–24 To End Losing Streak in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

Today PKL 2025 Matches

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)