Action in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 continues with rival-week showcasing enthralling matches thus far. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Puneri Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Gujarat Giants will lock horns against U Mumbai, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches on October 2 will be played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar Shares Honest Take on Balancing Raider and Leadership Duties, Says ‘I Don’t Let Raider in Me Affect My Captaincy’.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

💪 Attack ✔ Defense ✔ Dominance #UMumba brings the heat and defeats #TamilThalaivas with an all-round show! Next on #PKL12 Rivalry Week clash 👉 Gujarat Giants 🆚 U Mumba | THU, OCT 2nd, 9 PM pic.twitter.com/ctaB1kouZE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 1, 2025

