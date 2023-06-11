Mumbaikars on Sunday took to social media to share pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as gusty winds lashed several parts of the city. The sudden change in weather in Mumbai is due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The IMD has issued a "Thunderstorm" alert for coastal Maharashtra including Thane and Raigad as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy gushes over the Arabian Sea. As strong and gusty winds continued to lash the maximum city, thereby bringing a change in temperature, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share their joy. One user said, "Mumbai weather has suddenly turned violent. Monsoon has entered Maharashtra," while a second user wrote, "Slowly but surely monsoon will take over Mumbai". Here's how netizens reacted. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: IMD Issues ‘Thunderstorm’ Alert in Coastal Maharashtra in Next 3-4 Hours Amid Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Over Arabian Sea.

Mumbai Weather Has Suddenly Turned Violent

Mumbai weather has suddenly turned violent Monsoon has entered Maharashtra. Expecting #MumbaiRains tonight ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/7LUlDhBAUf — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) June 11, 2023

Sudden Change of Climate With Strong Gusty Winds!!

#MumbaiRains

Slowly but Surely Monsoon Will Take Over Mumbai

Slowly but surely monsoon will take over Mumbai #Mumbairains #CycloneBiparjoy Pre Monsoon Shower pic.twitter.com/3Q3sc46inF — Aadil (@righteous_aadil) June 11, 2023

We Agree!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)