On defeating Incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and State Congress Chief Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy seat in Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 on Sunday, December 3, BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy stated that he took both the big leaders as “Normal Candidates.” He further said that the people in the region have supported him a lot, and this is the reason he won from the constituency. “I have become the MLA from Kamareddy. I want to say that I am not just the MLA of 65,000 voters, but I am the MLA of 4 lakh people”, he added. Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana Congress President, Who Had Links With ABVP, Now Emerges as Top Contender of CM Post.

BJP Leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy on Winning From Kamareddy Seat

