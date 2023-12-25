A tourist came up with a clever but risky solution to escape the traffic chaos in Himachal Pradesh, where many people have flocked to the hill stations for the festive season. The tourist decided to take the SUV off the road and into the Chandra River in Lahaul Valley. The video of the daring drive showed the SUV crossing the river, which had a low water level. The tourist was lucky that the river was not deeper, as it could have been a dangerous stunt. Himachal Pradesh: Major Traffic Jam at Atal Tunnel on Christmas, Thousands of Vehicles Stuck (Watch Video).

Tourist Takes SUV on River Ride

Video of tourist driving car in Chandra river in #Lahaul, Himachal goes viral, please do not expose yourself by doing such useless act. pic.twitter.com/kgLsbvnp3s — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 25, 2023

