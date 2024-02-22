In a shocking incident in Odisha, a train engine caught fire near Gobindapur in Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district. As per news agency ANI, the reason behind the train catching the fire is unclear. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route has been shut down for other trains too," Fire Officer, Dhenkanal Prasant Dhal said. PM Modi Odisha Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Puri-Sonepur Passenger Train Virtually (Watch Video).

Train Catches Fire in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur in Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching the fire is unclear. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route… pic.twitter.com/nFIr7086qQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

