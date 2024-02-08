In a shocking incident, one person died, and seven suffered serious injuries after an electric transformer exploded in Solu Village near Alandi of Pune district. The video from the location shows the devastation after the Transformer Blast in Pune. News agency ANI reported that the Fire Department and Police were at the spot. The exact reason behind the explosion is yet uncertain. More details are awaited. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 11-Storey Residential Building in Mohammadi Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Transformer Blast in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra | An explosion occurred in an electric transformer in Solu Village near Alandi of Pune district. One died dead and 7 injured. Fire Department and Police are at the spot. (Video Source: Fire Department) https://t.co/3C89DZ7TwK pic.twitter.com/x3B7EBdTZm — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

