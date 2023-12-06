The Karnataka High Court recently said that the trial court must wait 18 months before dismissing a plea under section 13B (2) of the Hindu Marriage Act of a couple trying to reunite. The court also said the couple seeking divorce has 18 months to report a settlement after filing the petition for divorce by mutual consent. Speaking further, the high court stated that a trial court cannot on its own dismiss the petition without the parties' request for such disposal. Karnataka High Court Suspends Live Streaming and Video Conferencing for Court Proceedings After Hackers Play Obscene Videos.

HC on Divorce

