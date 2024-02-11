In a disturbing incident that took place on Saturday evening, a bus conductor was assaulted by a group of five men following a dispute with a female passenger. The incident, which occurred in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu, was captured by a CCTV camera inside the bus. The bus, en route from Chathiram to Thuvakudi, became the scene of the altercation when a female passenger missed her stop at Varaganeri Chulaikarai Mariyamman temple. The conductor, identified as Mookaiyan, dropped her off slightly beyond her intended destination, leading to a dispute. Upon the bus’s return to Chathiram bus stand, the five men boarded the bus and attacked Mookaiyan, accusing him of verbally abusing the woman passenger. The assailants also attempted to snatch the conductor’s cash bag following the assault. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Maharashtra Brawl Video: Fight Erupts Between Female KMT Bus Driver and Woman Passenger in Khopoli, Video Goes Viral.

Trichy Fight Video

