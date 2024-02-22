Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to take action against any police personnel found responsible for the death of a farmer named Shubhkaran during the ongoing farmers’ protest. He emphasised that Shubhkaran was not seeking publicity but was advocating for fair prices for his agricultural produce. Subhkaran Singh (21) was allegedly killed and a few others were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border after protesters resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. Mann declared that the Punjab government stands in solidarity with the farmers. He dismissed threats of imposing President’s rule, stating that he is not intimidated by them and vowed to prevent any further loss of life among the protesters. He also urged those issuing threats to consider the situations in Manipur and Nuh. The Chief Minister accused the Haryana Police of being primarily responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation, while asserting that Punjab is not causing any trouble. Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mann said from January 22, 2021, what was the Modi government doing regarding farmers' demands. He concluded by urging the central government to set aside their ego and focus on addressing the demands of the protesting farmers. Union Ministers, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hold Meeting With Farmer Leaders in Chandigarh Ahead of Bharat Bandh (Watch Video).

Bhagwant Mann on Farmers Protest

#WATCH | On the farmers' protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "... Whichever police personnel is responsible for Shubhkaran's death, action will be taken against him. Shubhkaran was not here for publicity, he came to ask for the rightful price for his agricultural produce. The… pic.twitter.com/ioX9Uvezg2 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

