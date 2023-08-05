A riot broke out at Union Square Park in New York City's Manhattan area after a Twitch streamer organised a giveaway on Friday. A crowd of roughly 2,000 converged at the spot in anticipation of free PlayStation 5 devices from streamer Kai Cenat. The event turned into total chaos as attendants threw objects at police during the event. The police detained the influencer and many attendants in the aftermath of the riots. New York City Stabbing: Multiple People Injured After Being Stabbed by Unidentified Person in Manhattan.

Riot Breaks Away in Manhattan:

WATCH 🚨 Objects thrown at police during chaos in an event that was organized by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to giveaway free PlayStations pic.twitter.com/uLfUJAxOfq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 5, 2023

