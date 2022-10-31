On Monday, the Supreme Court in a warning said that people conducting "Two-Finger Test" in rape cases will be held guilty of misconduct. "Regrettable that "two-finger test" continues to be conducted even today," the apex court said. While restoring the conviction in a rape case, the bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that it is regrettable that "two-finger test" continues to be conducted even today. The bench also said that "Two finger test is patriarchal". The Supreme Court bench also directed the Union Health Ministry to make sure that survivors of sexual assault and rape are not subjected to the "two finger test". 'Love Cannot Be Purchased, You Have to Earn It', Says Supreme Court While Trying To Resolve Matrimonial Dispute.

