Police said both the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested from Rajsamand. A youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday by two men in the Maldas street area of Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The incident created tension in the area as local residents staged a protest and shops were closed. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed everyone to maintain peace.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)