Police said both the accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested from Rajsamand. A youth was beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday by two men in the Maldas street area of Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The victim had reportedly shared a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The incident created tension in the area as local residents staged a protest and shops were closed. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed everyone to maintain peace.

Check Tweet:

Two persons involved in the incident detained from Rajsamand district of the state: Rajasthan DGP ML Lather on #Udaipur murder — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

Both the accused of murder of a man in Udaipur arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court: Rajasthan CM pic.twitter.com/1D4h3RmBZM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

