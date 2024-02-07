In a major development, the Uttarakhand Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill on Wednesday, February 7. With the approval of the House, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the UCC, which presents common law for marriage, divorce, property inheritance, and other related matters. Celebrations erupted across the state with the passing of the UCC bill. People burst firecrackers and showered CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with flowers after the House gave nod to UCC Bill. Many queued up around his motorcade and chanted "Jai Shri Ram". A video of CM Dhami greeting people as his vehicle passed through the road has been shared by news agency, ANI. Uttarakhand Cabinet Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill: UCC Bill Proposed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Gets Approval (Watch Video).

Pushkar Singh Dhami Showered With Flower Petals:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greets people as they shower flower petals on him and burst crackers. The State Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill today. pic.twitter.com/Ke3Fr1x8H0 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

