One person was killed after a tanker collided with a hillside near Moud Passi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Saturday, March 2, 2024. According to the Udhampur Police, the dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College, Udhampur, for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Killed, 28 Injured As Bus Falls into Gorge at Ramnagar-Udhampur Road.

Udhampur Road Accident

Udhampur, J&K: One killed after a tanker collided with a hillside near Moud Passi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College, Udhampur, for autopsy. Further investigation is underway: Udhampur… pic.twitter.com/fPiFtJgd54 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)