Karnataka police on Friday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker for using abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter in connection with Udupi Washroom Video Incident. The woman, Shakuntala Nataraj, was taking a dig at the Congress party over its statement on the incident. In her tweet, Nataraj mentioned Siddaramaiah's family members. Sharing the tweet by Congress where the party had accused BJP of using the Udupi case as a political weapon, Nataraj tweeted that "If this happened to Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law or his wife. "Would you still say this?" Udupi College Case: Karnataka Police Warns of Legal Action for Spreading Fake News in Connection With Video Recording of Hindu Girls in College Restroom.

BJP Worker Arrested

