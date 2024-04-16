A unique theft has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man said to be a part of the "Chaddi Chor" gang was allegedly caught on camera stealing women's undergarments in Jabalpur. The thief was reportedly caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The thief is said to be a member of the "Chaddi Chor" gang, roaming around the city and allegedly stealing women's undergarments. After the alleged video went viral on social media, the police arrested the accused thief. The viral clip shows the Chaddi Chor gang member roaming on a scooter and checking a residential area in Jabalpur. As the video moves further, the accused is seen parking his scooter and then proceeding towards a house from where he steals women's innerwear before fleeing from the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Kills Girl’s Father, Brother in Jabalpur; Child’s Body Stuffed In Fridge.

Unique Theft in Jabalpur

'Chaddi Chor' Gang Member Steals Women's Underwear

MP अजब है, सबसे गजब है! यहां के चोरों के शौक भी अजब है. सोना-चांदी और पैसा नहीं बल्कि यहां के चोर महिलाओं के अंडरगारमेंट्स चुरा रहे हैं. दरअसल, जबलपुर में चड्डी चोर गैंग का आतंक फैला हुआ है. यह गैंग घूम-घूम कर महिलाओं के अंडर गारमेंट्स चुराता है. इसका एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है.… pic.twitter.com/VbZxTGQIb2 — ABP News (@ABPNews) April 16, 2024

