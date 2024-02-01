Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, February 1, presented the country's interim Budget today, February 1. While presenting the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 at the Parliament, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last ten years. "The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," she said. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Moid Government overcame the enormous challenges when it came to power in 2014. Union Budget 2024-25: Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Pre-Election Budget 2024.

People of India Are Looking Ahead to the Future With Hope

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Interim Budget 2024-25. "...The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. With the… pic.twitter.com/yJUnh3WLze — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)