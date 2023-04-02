According to sources, the Union Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar after communal violence in the state. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to state governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekara and expressed concern over the situation in Bihar. Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities. Till Saturday, the police arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Communal Violence in State, Additional Paramilitary Forces to Be Sent.

Home Ministry To Send Additional Paramilitary Forces to Bihar

