Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday, February 15, 2024. This comes amid ongoing farmers’ protest across several states in the country over the demand of guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). Meanwhile, a statewide strike, known as the Gramin Bharat Bandh, has been scheduled for Friday, February 16, by a number of farmers' groups, notably the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in order to urge their demands before the Central government. The major trade unions called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha asked other like-minded farmers' groups to band together and participate. Bharat Bandh on February 16: Schools, Offices, Banks, Others to Remain Shut as Farmers Prepare to Stage Nationwide Protest Tomorrow? Here’s All You Need to Know.

Union Ministers, Punjab CM Hold Meeting With Farmer Leaders

#WATCH | Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold a meeting with farmer leaders, in Chandigarh. (Video: CM Bhagawant Mann PRO) pic.twitter.com/3mCx30DXbd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

