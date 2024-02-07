A video of a unique protest by a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Agra is going viral on social media. The 2-minute 35-second video clip shows the couple celebrating their wedding anniversary near a drain to protest against the waterlogging issue in Agra. "Our demand is for a sewer system to be established here, and for a proper road to be constructed so that people coming and going do not face any issues," the couple said. Uttar Pradesh: Man on Bike Frees Dogs from Agra Municipal Corporation Van, Viral Video Surfaces.

Couple Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Near a Drain in Agra

VIDEO | "Our demand is for a sewer system to be established here, and for a proper road to be constructed so that people coming and going do not face any issues," says a couple who celebrated their wedding anniversary near a drain to protest against the waterlogging issue in… pic.twitter.com/cDYzqjGoOG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2024

