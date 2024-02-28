UP Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Under-Construction RRTS Station in Meerut, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 28, 2024 03:27 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Meerut (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction RRTS Station in Meerut

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

