UP Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Under-Construction RRTS Station in Meerut, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Meerut (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction RRTS Station in Meerut

#WATCH | Meerut: A fire broke out in an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits. Fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/wRdp2NcnID — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2024

