In Lucknow, a traffic constable, Amit Kumar, was tragically mowed down by a car while on duty at the Awadh intersection. The car, travelling from the wrong side, struck the constable and fled the scene after the impact. Amit sustained injuries, including a shoulder fracture, and is currently undergoing treatment at Lokbandhu Hospital. The incident was captured on CCTV, leading to the prompt arrest of the car's driver by the police. Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Truck Drags Scooty for 2 km in Mahoba; Man and Grandson Killed.

Traffic Cop Run Over by Car

लखनऊ के अवध चौराहे पर हादसा.. बेअन्दाज़ शख्स ने उल्टी दिशा में कार दौड़ाई और ट्रैफिक सिपाही पर चढ़ा दी हादसे के बाद चालक कार लेकर भाग निकला, घायल सिपाही अस्पताल में भर्ती पुलिस ने फुटेज की मदद से चालक अभिषेक दास को गिरफ्तार किया..@lkopolice pic.twitter.com/25izaQmiCc — Suraj Shukla (@suraj_livee) December 4, 2023

लखनऊ में ट्रैफिक ड्यूटी में तैनात सिपाही को कार सवार ने उड़ाया गलत दिशा से आ रही कार ने ट्रैफिक सिपाही को उड़ाया अवध चौराहे पर ड्यूटी दे रहा था ट्रैफिक सिपाही अमित कुमार pic.twitter.com/XFfW48vJue — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 4, 2023

Lucknow Police

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)