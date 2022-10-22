A group of Russian artists on Saturday performed Ramlila in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Ramlila has been performed by foreign performers each year during Deepotsav since 2017. After a gap of two years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artists of foreign countries to perform Ramlila in Ayodhya.

Russians Perform Ramleela:

UP | Russian artists perform Ramleela in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/dVjeYrWNgB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2022

