According to reports, unidentified miscreants beat the Harshinghpur Kayasth village head mercilessly in Mau. In the video, the miscreants can be seen dragging around the village head. Blood stains on the victim's shirt are visible. The video of the assault has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, UP police have directed the concerned police station to launch a probe. Video: 4 Youths Beat Up Lucknow Cop in Middle of Road, Case Registered.

Village Head Beaten, Shot At:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)