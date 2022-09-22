On Thursday, the Varanasi court said that the next hearing in the matter will be held on September 29. The court issued a notice to the Muslim side, on the Hindu side's plea for carbon dating of 'Shivling'. Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Sudhir Tripathi, the 4 women petitioners and Dr. Sohan Lal Arya from the Hindu side, and Mohd Shamim Ahmed from the Muslim side were present at the court for the hearing.

Varanasi Court Issues Notice to the Muslim Side

