As many as 153 Govindas were injured while forming human pyramids during Krishna Janmashtami 2022 celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Out of which 130 people have been treated and discharged, while 23 are still under treatment, their conditions are stable, BMC added. Meanwhile, in Thane, around 64 people were injured, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Check Tweet:

