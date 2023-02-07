The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Govandi area in connection with the threat call at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Earlier in the day, Mumbai police and other agencies at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were put on alert after they received a threat call on Monday. According to officials, the caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and said that he was a member of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Mumbai Airport Threat Call: Police, Security Agencies on Alert After Threatening Call From ‘Indian Mujahideen’ Member.

Man Arrested for Threat Call to Mumbai Airport

#UPDATE | Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Mumbai's Govandi area in connection with the threat call at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Mumbai Police https://t.co/DzWpZc4IRH — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

