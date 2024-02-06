There seems to be a nationwide outage affecting the banking industry as well as the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI. Many customers have complained that using UPI-enabled applications like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, and others to make payments are not working. Users are mass reporting problems with UPI payments on the microblogging site X, indicating that the problem has been ongoing for some time. UPI Down: Social Media Flooded With Complaints as Users Unable to Make Payments.

Online Payments Fail for UPI Users

Breaking | Servers across major banks in India down. Unable to make payment through UPI through G-pay, Phone pay other apps. Customers of HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Kotak Mahindra complain online of 'server down' situation. pic.twitter.com/U4hCEhs5lt — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 6, 2024

Users Report Outage Across Several Bank Servers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)