UPI (Unified Payments Interface) server has been down causing disruptions in making payments across the country. Social media platforms have been flooded with complaints as people faced problems in making online payments. According to users, online transactions were not getting processed through several UPI apps including GPay, Paytm, PhonePe. Instagram Down: Users Complain of Not Being Able To Access DM Page (Check Tweets).

UPI Down:

#UPI is down… Can see the chaos in market! 😆 — Uday Srivastava (@DelhiteUday) February 4, 2023

@TheOfficialSBI Is the online UPI Server down today? No transactions happening 😢 😕 Can anyone comment? — Shekhar Chatterjee (@Shekhar54296703) February 4, 2023

