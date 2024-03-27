In a concerning development, a viral photo depicting UPPL leader Benjamin Basumatary sleeping on stacks of Rs 500 currency notes has sparked controversy. This comes at a crucial juncture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government emphasises a corruption-free administration, especially with the Model Code of Conduct in place for the impending Lok Sabha elections. Basumatary, identified as the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district, has drawn widespread criticism, considering UPPL's public pledge against corruption. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims BJP Will Win 13 Seats in State, Narendra Modi Will Become Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term.

UPPL Leader Benjamin Basumatary Seen Sleeping on Stacks of Cash

