UPPL President Pramod Boro unequivocally disassociates the party from Benjamin Basumatry, who was depicted lying on a 'bed of cash' in a viral photo. Boro clarified that Basumatry was suspended from UPPL on January 10, 2024, and subsequently removed from his position as VCDC Chairman by the BTC Government on February 10, 2024. Boro emphasizes that Basumatry's actions are his own responsibility and urges media and social media users to refrain from linking him with UPPL. Additionally, Boro shared a video interview of Basumatry clarifying that the viral photo circulating on social media was taken five years ago during a personal gathering, and the cash depicted belonged to Basumatary's sister. He asserts that Basumatary was blackmailed with the photo and urges the public to consider Basumatary's perspective. UPPL Leader Benjamin Basumatary Seen Sleeping on Stacks of Cash Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Pic Goes Viral.

UPPL President Pramod Boro Issues Clarification

Viral Photo

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has vowed to provide a corruption free government and with Model Code of Conduct in place due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, BTR's Pramod Boro led UPPL party which is in alliance with BJP in Assam has found pic.twitter.com/7iy0oqOCZW — Akilaw Elango (@NAkilandeswari) March 27, 2024

