The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024, scheduled for May 26, 2024. The exam dates have been postponed in view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. UPSC Prelims 2024 will now take place on June 16. "Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024," reads the official notice.

UPSC Prelims 2024 Postponed

#UPSC2024 | @upsc_official has rescheduled the #CSE Preliminary Examination due to the schedule of the impending #GeneralElections2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 26.05.2024. Now the examination is scheduled on 16.06.2024. pic.twitter.com/KG8rtUCsVD — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 19, 2024

