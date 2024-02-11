The US Consulate located in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai has reportedly received a threatening mail. Following the incident, the BKC police station in Mumbai has registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 505(1)(b) and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mumbai Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter. The nature of the threat and any potential suspects have not been disclosed at this time. Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat: One Detained From Thiruvananthapuram For Making Threat Mail to Blow Up Terminal 2.

US Consulate in Mumbai Receives Threatening Mail

