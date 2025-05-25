In a disturbing incident, an inmate was found coercing an 11-year-old girl into performing sex acts on video chat while he remained inside his cell at Berks County Jail in Leesport in Pennsylvania, US. The 30-year-old accused, identified as Tyler Osborne, was reportedly using his cellmate's tablet for communication as he was barred from using any electronic devices or communicating with minors without supervision. The case came to light after Osborne's cellmate informed prison officials, leading to the discovery of two recorded chats. The accused, who is imprisoned for sexual abuse of minors, was charged with additional sex crimes after the discovery. US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Arizona; Arrested.

Jailed Man Coerces Minor to Perform Sex Acts on Video Chat in Pennsylvania

