A viral video on social media shows BJP leader and Sambhal Lok Sabha seat candidate Paremshwar Lal Saini allegedly using women's toilet in Uttar Pradesh. The 48-second video clip shows BJP leader Paremshwar Lal Sain coming out of a stationary women's toilet on the ground in Uttar Pradesh after using it. As the video moves further, people are seen questioning him over his use of the women's toilet, to which the BJP leader folds his hands and smiles before walking away from the camera. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper's Finger Over Rs 50 Dispute in Banda District, Booked.

Paremshwar Lal Saini Uses Women's Toilet

Paremshwar Lal Saini, BJP candidate from UP's Sambhal Lok Sabha seat. pic.twitter.com/HQpCPwLPmH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 13, 2024

