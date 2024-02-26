Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on February 26, participated in the inaugural ceremony of the Adani Group's Defence Corridor in Kanpur. The event marked the near completion of the Small Calibre Ammunition Manufacturing Plant in Narwal Tehsil, Kanpur. During the ceremony, Adityanath was observed testing arms and ammunition, signalling the project's significance for the state's defence infrastructure. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: RLD MLAs Meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assure Him of Support in RS Polls.

CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Inaugural Ceremony of Adani Group’s Defence Corridor

VIDEO | UP CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) attends the inaugural event of Defence Corridor by Adani Group in Kanpur. The Small Calibre Ammunition Manufacturing Plant, established by the Adani Group in the Saadh Defence Corridor of Narwal Tehsil in Kanpur, is nearing… pic.twitter.com/AE47mHwKd2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)