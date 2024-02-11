Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy CMs KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council offered prayers at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The state’s lawmakers, led by CM Adityanath, are on a visit to the Ram Temple today. The invitation for the visit was extended by the Speaker in the Assembly on Saturday, which was declined by several opposition MLAs, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh: People Shower Flower Petals on Ministers, MLAs Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Others Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and members of the UP Assembly & Legislative Council offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/CI3IjfNmVn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

