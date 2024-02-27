In a grisly discovery near Yehiyapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, the remains of a woman believed to be aged between 28-30 years old were found mutilated and stuffed into bags. The brutal murder saw the victim's body dismembered, with each part stuffed into two bags separately in a nearby forest. Reportedly, authorities suspect the murder took place elsewhere before the body was discarded in the forest, where it was uncovered by villagers early this morning, February 27. Police have launched an investigation into the crime, with forensic experts aiding in the recovery and identification process. The victim's identity remains unknown as the investigation continues. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Dies After Being Administered 'Wrong' Injections in Mainpuri, Family Alleges Medical Negligence and Apathy (Disturbing Video).

Woman's Dismembered Body Found

UP : जिला अमरोहा में सड़क किनारे दो थैले पड़े हुए मिले। इन थैलों के अंदर एक युवती की लाश के टुकड़े निकले हैं। सिर, हाथ, पैर सहित हर पार्ट टुकड़ों में था। ब्रेस्ट भी टुकड़ों में थी। बहुत बेदर्दी से हत्या हुई है। उम्र करीब 28-30 साल है, पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। pic.twitter.com/2NGeHTmGBQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 27, 2024

