A video of a horse attacking civilians in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 2-minute 20 second video clips shows two horses roaming in a residential area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. As the video moves further, one of the horse attacks a man who is seen running behind the animals with a stick. The horse goes on to attack the man and push him to the ground before running away from the spot. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Horse Attacks Man in Uttar Pradesh

