The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced the names of 11 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, April 16. The party changed the Mainpuri Lok Sabha ticket and gave it to Shiv Prasad Yadav. The Mayawati-led party has fielded Athar Jamal Lari from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Saharanpur Lok Sabha Constituency to Witness Triangular Contest as BJP, BSP, SP-Congress Alliance Lock Horns.

BSP Fields Athar Jamal Lari Against PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh: BSP announced the names of 11 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections The Mainpuri Lok Sabha ticket has been changed and given to Shiv Prasad Yadav. Athar Jamal Lari has been fielded from Varanasi against PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/qSGERi22ik — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)