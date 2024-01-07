A man was taken into custody and incarcerated on Saturday for allegedly performing ‘azaan’ at a 250-year-old rundown structure in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The structure, spread across nearly four bighas, is believed by many to be a mosque from the Mughal era. Shamli’s Superintendent of Police, Abhishek, stated that the accused, Umar Qureshi, a resident of Jalalabad, was charged under IPC section 505 (2) (promoting enmity) and the IT Act. The charges followed a complaint lodged by Neeraj Kumar, a representative of a village head in Gausgarh. According to a local police officer, Qureshi, who is in his early 20s, visited the disused site on Friday and attempted to conduct prayers, thereby contravening a British order from 1940. Qureshi’s act of offering namaz at the site allegedly violated a British-era mutual understanding between Hindus and Muslims in the region that neither community would use the premises for religious purposes. Qureshi also recorded and disseminated a video of the act on social media. The man was later released after being charged for allegedly creating enmity between communities. Kanpur Shocker: Elderly Man Stuffed in Cardboard Box, Thrown Into Drain, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Charged For Offering ‘Azaan’

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला शामली में उमर कुरैशी को जर्जर बिल्डिंग में नमाज की अजान देने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। ग्राम प्रधान पति नीरज कुमार ने FIR में लिखवाया- 'किले का खंडहर 200-300 साल पुराना है। यहां आज से पूर्व कभी नमाज अदा नहीं की गई' पुलिस ने समुदायों के बीच शत्रुता… pic.twitter.com/au3F8fB3xT — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)