A video of a man went viral on social media, in which a young man was seen lying on the moving bike. The incident took place on a highway in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. The video shows the man performing stunts by lying on the bike. He put his and others' lives at risk by performing such a stunt on a Highway. The video shows the man riding the vehicle so fast that if he missed the balance by any chance, his life would have been in danger. The Police have also started a continuous checking campaign to stop such dangerous stunts but still the process of making such videos of youth for the sake of social media is not stopping. Cops have launched probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Couple Romancing on Moving Bike in Amroha Goes Viral, Cops Launch Probe.

Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike:

प्रभारी निरीक्षक यातायात को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) March 12, 2023

