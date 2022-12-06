In the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, a man scooped out a newly-build road with his bare hands. The viral video reveals the poor quality of the road and the departmental corruption that led to it. In the video clip, a man is seen scooping off the newly laid road with his bare hands. Earlier, another video of a similar premise had gone viral wherein a man peeled off the road gravel with his own hands in UP's Pilibhit. Reportedly, the road was built at a cost of 3 crores and 80 lakhs. Viral Video: Man Peels Off Poorly Constructed Road Built At Cost Of Rs 3 Crores in UP's Pilibhit With Bare Hands.

Man Scoops Out Surface of Newly-built Road:

