In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a man allegedly urinated on a photo of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute video clip shows the man first urinating on the photo of Akhilesh Yadav and abusing the SP leader. As the video moves further, the man is seen slapping the Akhilesh Yadav photo and even going on to spit on the poster of the Samajwadi Party chief. After the video went viral online, the police arrested the man. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Begin Campaign for Samajwadi Party Candidates From Pilibhit Constituency Today.

Man Urinates on Akhilesh Yadav's Photo

Police Respond to Viral Video

थाना चोलापुर में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए सम्बन्धित अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा चुका है। — DCP Varuna Zone Vns (@DcpVns) April 14, 2024

