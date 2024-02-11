Uttar Pradesh: People Shower Flower Petals on Ministers, MLAs Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Videos)

As the buses carrying the council members reached in holy Ayodhya city today, people showered them with flower petals.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2024 12:04 PM IST

The members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, along with Speaker Satish Mahana and other cabinet ministers, are set to visit the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, February 11, 2024. As the buses carrying the council members reached in holy Ayodhya city today, people showered them with flower petals, a video of which was recently shared by the news agency ANI. Uttar Pradesh: Members of State Legislature To Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya Today, Akhilesh Yadav Declines Invitation (Watch Video).

People Shower Flower Petals on Ministers, MLAs Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ayodhya Ram Temple State Legislature Uttar Pradesh
