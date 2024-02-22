Upon his arrival to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, after a long and packed day in Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi went to inspect the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg on Thursday, February 22, 2024. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied PM Modi. This project saw inter-ministerial coordination, including from Railways and Defence, to enhance ease of living for citizens of Varanasi. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Dedicates Multiple Development Projects to Nation Including Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at Public Gathering in Navsari (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inspects Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara Marg in Varanasi

On his arrival to Varanasi after a long and packed day in Gujarat, PM Modi went to inspect the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg. This project saw inter-ministerial coordination including from Railways and Defence to enhance ease of living for citizens of Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/SdFAFRnoX0 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)