A viral video on social media shows a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao allegedly getting a facial done on the school premises. As per reports, the school's principal, Sangeeta Singh, was supposed to teach students but instead was getting a facial done. However, the principal ran out of luck when she was caught by an assistant teacher named Anam Khan. The viral clip shows Singh being caught getting a facial done. As the video progresses, Singh gets angry at Khan for filming her. It is reported that the principal chased Khan, thrashed her, and even bit her hand. Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher in Hathras Dismissed for Not Responding to ‘Ram Ram’ Greeting by Class 11 Student.

Principal Gets Facial Done in School

Video: Principal Gets Facial Done In School, Bites Teacher Who Caught Herhttps://t.co/6GBOityf42 pic.twitter.com/zg7jzbOmkc — NDTV (@ndtv) April 18, 2024

Principal Attacks Teacher for Filming Her

In Unnao UP, Principal Sangita Singh of a primary school was enjoying facial during school timing in the kitchen of the school. When another teacher Anam Khan started making video of the same she bite her in both of her hands and then attacked her with a brick. Never mind all… pic.twitter.com/fctSCWPJN7 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)